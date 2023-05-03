Police arrest suspect after school shooting in Serbia capital

Serbian police arrested a student following a shooting at a school in the capital Belgrade on Wednesday, according to the interior ministry.
"The police sent all available patrols immediately to the spot and arrested a suspected minor -- a seventh grade student who is suspected of firing several shots from his father's gun in the direction of students and school security," the ministry said in a statement.
