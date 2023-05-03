Serbia school shooting suspect arrested

Police arrest suspect after school shooting in Serbia capital

The suspect is a minor and a seventh grade student

AFP
AFP, Belgrade,
  • May 03 2023, 17:18 ist
  • updated: May 03 2023, 17:18 ist
Police officers secure the area after a 14-year-old boy opened fire on other students and security guards at a school in downtown Belgrade, Serbia. Credit: Reuters Photo

Serbian police arrested a student following a shooting at a school in the capital Belgrade on Wednesday, according to the interior ministry.

"The police sent all available patrols immediately to the spot and arrested a suspected minor -- a seventh grade student who is suspected of firing several shots from his father's gun in the direction of students and school security," the ministry said in a statement.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Serbia
Europe

Related videos

What's Brewing

PT Usha meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

PT Usha meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

For UP police nothing is 'virat' or 'gambhir'

For UP police nothing is 'virat' or 'gambhir'

India's connection with British royal ceremonies

India's connection with British royal ceremonies

Dead rivers, flaming lakes: India's sewage failure

Dead rivers, flaming lakes: India's sewage failure

Exclusivity, novelty draw visitors to speakeasy bars

Exclusivity, novelty draw visitors to speakeasy bars

ChatGPT sends shares in edtech giants into tailspin

ChatGPT sends shares in edtech giants into tailspin

K'taka Poll: Parties customise vehicles for campaigning

K'taka Poll: Parties customise vehicles for campaigning

K'taka polls: Voting awareness created through dance

K'taka polls: Voting awareness created through dance

Women bear the brunt of climate change

Women bear the brunt of climate change

 