Police arrest suspect after stabbings in Quebec kill two

They say a man in his mid-20s has been arrested in connection with the Halloween night attacks and taken to a hospital

AP, Quebec City,
  • Nov 01 2020, 19:50 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2020, 19:50 ist
Police officers detain a man near the National Assembly of Quebec, in Quebec City, early on November 1, 2020, after two people were killed and five wounded by a sword-wielding suspect dressed in medieval clothing. Credit: AFP

Police in Quebec City early Sunday arrested a man on suspicion of killing two people and injuring five others in a stabbing rampage on Halloween near the provincial legislature in Quebec City.

They say a man in his mid-20s has been arrested in connection with the Halloween night attacks and taken to a hospital. Quebec police said in a tweet their initial information indicates the motive is personal.

Police had earlier warned residents to remain indoors as they hunted for a man dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a bladed weapon who had left “multiple victims.” Spokesman Etienne Doyon said police were first notified of the stabbings near the National Assembly shortly before 10:30 pm Saturday.

The five injured victims were taken to a hospital, and a spokeswoman said their lives do not appear to be in danger. Police have asked any potential witnesses to contact them.

Doyon declined to offer any information about the two people who were killed, saying only that “Our thoughts are with the family of the people who died today.” Carlos Godoy, who lives in the area, said police K-9 units had searched his backyard as they hunted for the suspect.

“It's a full moon, it's October 31st. It's Halloween, and it's a lockdown weekend. No one should be out on the streets,” Godoy said. “And I'm in an extremely quiet neighbourhood because there are no tourists nowadays.”

