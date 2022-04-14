Police arrest suspect in New York subway shooting

Police arrest suspect in New York subway shooting

Police had named 62-year-old Frank James as the suspect in the incident

AFP
AFP, New York,
  • Apr 14 2022, 00:03 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2022, 00:03 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

New York police arrested a suspect accused of shooting 10 people on a packed subway train car in Brooklyn, more than 24 hours after the terrifying attack, US media reported Wednesday.

Police had named 62-year-old Frank James as the suspect in the incident.

Also Read | Two Sikhs attacked, robbed in New York City's Queens, case filed

CNN reported that he was spotted by two police officers on a Manhattan street and taken into custody. Officials were due to hold a briefing on the case later Wednesday.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

New York
World news
Gun violence
Shooting

What's Brewing

How to prove genocide, the gravest of war crimes?

How to prove genocide, the gravest of war crimes?

From bonded labourers to owners of a brick kiln

From bonded labourers to owners of a brick kiln

Tattoos embellish scars, heal wounds in Brazil

Tattoos embellish scars, heal wounds in Brazil

Srinagar airport sees record 102 flights on April 11

Srinagar airport sees record 102 flights on April 11

'Bridgerton' S2 is Netflix's 3rd most popular season

'Bridgerton' S2 is Netflix's 3rd most popular season

5 places in Karnataka to visit on the Easter weekend

5 places in Karnataka to visit on the Easter weekend

 