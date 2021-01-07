Police clear Trump backers from Capitol; declare curfew

Police clear Trump backers from US Capitol building; declare curfew

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Jan 07 2021, 08:45 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2021, 09:24 ist
Members of the National Guard and the Washington D.C. police stand guard to keep demonstrators away from the US Capitol. Credit: AFP Photo

Police cleared the last of the supporters of President Donald Trump from the US Capitol on Wednesday after they stormed the building and disrupted the certification by Congress of Democrat Joe Biden's election victory.

US media outlets quoted the sergeants-at-arms of the House of Representatives and the Senate as saying the Capitol was now secure, about four hours after it first came under attack.

A dusk-to-dawn curfew has been declared by Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, who asked for the assistance of the National Guard to help reestablish order in the nation's capital.

Read | Joint session of US Congress to continue later in night, says House Speaker Pelosi

The curfew went into force at 6:00 pm (0100 GMT) but thousands of Trump supporters could still be seen milling about the streets.

"We want everybody to move out and move out quickly," Bowser told reporters. "The curfew will be enforced."

Police in riot gear had set up a perimeter around the Capitol building, which came under attack by Trump supporters after the president addressed a rally nearby in which he repeated his baseless claims of election fraud.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States
Donald Trump
Washington
US Presidential Elections 2020
Joe Biden

What's Brewing

In Pics | How US Capitol turned into a battlefield

In Pics | How US Capitol turned into a battlefield

Guns out: Trump crowd turns Congress into battlefield

Guns out: Trump crowd turns Congress into battlefield

Karnataka elderly among worst victims of ill-treatment

Karnataka elderly among worst victims of ill-treatment

Facebook drops 'likes' button from public pages

Facebook drops 'likes' button from public pages

Rare white tiger born at Nicaragua zoo

Rare white tiger born at Nicaragua zoo

460 Naxals killed, 161 security crew dead since 2018

460 Naxals killed, 161 security crew dead since 2018

Why Richa Chadha is wrong to defend 'Madam CM' poster

Why Richa Chadha is wrong to defend 'Madam CM' poster

 