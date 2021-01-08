Police officer injured in US Capitol riot dies, toll rises to five

A police officer who sustained injuries during the US Capitol violence has died, officials said, raising the death toll in the riot to five.

US Capitol Police Officer Brian D Sicknick was injured while engaging with protesters on Wednesday and returned to his division office, where he collapsed.

He was taken to a local hospital where he "passed away due to injuries sustained while on-duty" at "approximately 9:30 pm this evening", US Capitol Police (USCP) said in a late-night statement on Thursday.

The death of Sicknick will be investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch, the USCP and federal agencies, the statement said.

Congressman Dean Phillips said, "My heart goes out to the family of the officer and to all who risk their lives every day to protect and serve our communities with dignity and principle."

“A US Capitol Police officer has died from yesterday’s riot. That makes five known deaths from Trump’s insurrection. We must have accountability,” Congressman Lloyd Doggett tweeted on Thursday.

Others who died include Ashil Babbitt, a US Air Force veteran and a Trump supporter. Babbitt, a resident of San Diego, was shot by the Capitol Police on Wednesday. Three other died in medical emergencies. According to officials, over 50 Capitol Police officers were injured when thousands of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed Capitol Hill. Fifteen were taken to hospital with serious injuries.