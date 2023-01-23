US: Police surround suspect in California mass shooting

Police surround suspect in California mass shooting: Reports

The development came as Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department released images of the man they are looking for

AFP
AFP, Los Angeles,
  • Jan 23 2023, 01:06 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2023, 01:46 ist
Local residents watch police investigate the scene of a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California. Credit: AFP Photo

Police were involved in a stand-off with the man they believe was responsible for killing 10 people in a mass shooting during Lunar New Year celebrations in California, media reports said Sunday.

Aerial footage showed a white transit van hemmed in by two armored police vehicles, while a large number of police cars stood nearby in Torrance, south of Los Angeles.

The development came as Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department released images of the man they are looking for.

Images, apparently from surveillance cameras, show an Asian man wearing a beanie hat and glasses.

