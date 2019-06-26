Policeman, 3 assailants killed in suicide attack in Pak

Three suicide bombers attacked a training centre in Pakistan's restive southwestern Balochistan province on Wednesday, triggering a shootout that killed a policeman and the attackers, police said.

Four police personnel were injured in the attack that took place when the policemen were busy taking an examination and the assailants ambushed the main gate of the Police Lines area in Balochistan's Loralai district.

"Police and other law-enforcement agencies retaliated to the attack in a timely manner and managed to kill all three suicide bombers before they managed to enter the Police Lines premises," Mohsin Hassan Butt, Balochistan Inspector General of Police, was quoted as saying by the Dawn.

The injured policemen have been shifted to hospital.

The process of clearing the area has begun and security has been beefed up in and around Loralai in the aftermath of the attack, the Dawn report said.

Condemning the attack, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani said, "the police force fought bravely against the terrorists. The swift and effective action taken by the police today shows that our security agencies are well prepared."

Loralai has witnessed a rise in terror attacks in the past few months. On January 30, terrorists attacked a police recruitment centre in the area, killing nine policemen and injuring 21 people.

On January 1, terrorists attacked the training centre of the Frontier Corps in the cantonment area of Loralai.

The armed forces shot dead 4 attackers and 4 security personnel were killed while resisting them at the entrance of the training centre.