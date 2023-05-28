Polls open in historic Turkey runoff election

Polling stations opened Sunday in Turkey's first-ever runoff election, where conservative President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is the firm favourite to extend his two decades of Islamic-rooted rule to 2028.
Voting began at 8:00 am (0500 GMT) and will close at 5:00 pm. Erdogan won the first round on May 14 but fell just short of an outright majority against his secular challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu.
