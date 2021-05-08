Pope backs temporary suspension of vaccine patents

Pope backs temporary suspension of vaccine patents

He condemned "closed nationalism, which prevents, for example, an internationalism of vaccines"

AFP
AFP, Vatican City,
  • May 08 2021, 15:23 ist
  • updated: May 08 2021, 15:23 ist
Pope Francis. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Pope Francis offered his support Saturday for waiving coronavirus vaccine patents to boost supply to poorer countries, in a video message to the "Vax Live" concert.

Also read: EU seeks 'concrete' US plan on lifting vaccine patents

He condemned "closed nationalism, which prevents, for example, an internationalism of vaccines", and spoke of "a spirit of justice that mobilises us to ensure universal access to the vaccine and the temporary suspension of intellectual property rights".

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pope Francis
Coronavirus vaccine

What's Brewing

In Pics: Delhi's Central Vista project in full swing

In Pics: Delhi's Central Vista project in full swing

When can you start exercising after Covid-19 recovery?

When can you start exercising after Covid-19 recovery?

NASA Mars helicopter heard humming through thin air

NASA Mars helicopter heard humming through thin air

Elon Musk: Memelord or Meme lifter?

Elon Musk: Memelord or Meme lifter?

Fake e-passes in HP in names of Trump, Amitabh Bachchan

Fake e-passes in HP in names of Trump, Amitabh Bachchan

 