Pope backs temporary suspension of vaccine patents

Pope Francis offered his support Saturday for waiving coronavirus vaccine patents to boost supply to poorer countries, in a video message to the "Vax Live" concert.
Also read: EU seeks 'concrete' US plan on lifting vaccine patents
He condemned "closed nationalism, which prevents, for example, an internationalism of vaccines", and spoke of "a spirit of justice that mobilises us to ensure universal access to the vaccine and the temporary suspension of intellectual property rights".
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe