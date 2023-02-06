Pope 'deeply saddened' by quake in Turkey, Syria

'He sends the assurance of his spiritual closeness to all those affected,' wrote Vatican's secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin

AFP
AFP, Vatican City,
  • Feb 06 2023, 20:05 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2023, 20:05 ist
A woman light candles during a candle light vigil for the victims of earthquake in Syria and Turkey, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake has rocked wide swaths of Turkey and Syria. It toppled hundreds of buildings and killed more than 1,900 people. Credit: AP Photo

The Vatican said Monday that Pope Francis was "deeply saddened" by a major earthquake in Turkey and Syria that has killed more than 1,600 people.

"His Holiness Pope Francis was deeply saddened to learn of the huge loss of life caused by the earthquake... he sends the assurance of his spiritual closeness to all those affected," wrote the Vatican's secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin in a statement.

Also Read — Syria hospital treating earthquake victims pleads for help

 

