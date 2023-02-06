Pope 'deeply saddened' by quake in Turkey, Syria

The Vatican said Monday that Pope Francis was "deeply saddened" by a major earthquake in Turkey and Syria that has killed more than 1,600 people.
"His Holiness Pope Francis was deeply saddened to learn of the huge loss of life caused by the earthquake... he sends the assurance of his spiritual closeness to all those affected," wrote the Vatican's secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin in a statement.
