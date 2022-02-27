Pope expresses 'deep pain' in call to Ukraine's Zelenskyy

Pope Francis expressed his "deep pain for the tragic events" resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine during a call with President Volodymyr Zelensky, Kyiv's embassy to the Vatican said Saturday.

"Today Pope Francis had a telephone call with President Volodymyr Zelensky. The Holy Father expressed his deepest pain for the tragic events unfolding in our country," the embassy wrote on Twitter.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: