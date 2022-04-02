Pope for first time criticises Putin over Ukraine

Pope for first time implicitly criticises Putin over Ukraine

Reuters
Reuters, Valletta,
  Apr 02 2022, 16:33 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2022, 16:36 ist

Pope Francis came the closest he has yet to implicitly criticising President Vladimir Putin over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying on Saturday a "potentate" was fomenting conflicts for nationalist interests.

Moscow says the action it launched on Feb. 24 is a "special military operation" designed not to occupy territory but to demilitarise and "denazify" its neighbour. Francis has already rejected that terminology, calling it a war.

