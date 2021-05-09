Pope Francis calls for end to violence in Jerusalem

Pope Francis on Sunday called for end to violence in Jerusalem, inviting parties to seek solutions in order to respect the multicultural identity of the Holy City.
Read more: Pope backs temporary suspension of vaccine patents
"Violence breeds violence, stop clashes", he told pilgrims who gathered Saint Peter Square in Rome.
Clashes erupted between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police outside the Old City of Jerusalem on Saturday as tens of thousands of Muslim worshippers prayed at the nearby Al-Aqsa Mosque on Islam's holy night of Laylat al-Qadr.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
The mother who encouraged her child to aim for mars
'Over 50,000 people die every year from snakebites'
Iraqi heritage ruined by desert sun, rain, state apathy
Mother's Day 2021: 5 Unique dishes to surprise your mom
What’s driving the call for Scottish independence?
An unequal load? Food for thought this Mother's Day
Gaping at the humour gap
A space for beautiful things
The ugly cost of a cute puppy