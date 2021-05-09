Pope Francis calls for end to violence in Jerusalem

Pope Francis calls for end to violence in Jerusalem

Clashes erupted between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police outside the Old City of Jerusalem on Saturday

Reuters
Reuters, Milan,
  • May 09 2021, 16:34 ist
  • updated: May 09 2021, 16:50 ist
Pope Francis. Credit: Reuters Photo

Pope Francis on Sunday called for end to violence in Jerusalem, inviting parties to seek solutions in order to respect the multicultural identity of the Holy City.

Read more: Pope backs temporary suspension of vaccine patents

"Violence breeds violence, stop clashes", he told pilgrims who gathered Saint Peter Square in Rome.

Clashes erupted between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police outside the Old City of Jerusalem on Saturday as tens of thousands of Muslim worshippers prayed at the nearby Al-Aqsa Mosque on Islam's holy night of Laylat al-Qadr. 

 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pope Francis
Jerusalem
Palestine
Israel

What's Brewing

The mother who encouraged her child to aim for mars

The mother who encouraged her child to aim for mars

'Over 50,000 people die every year from snakebites'

'Over 50,000 people die every year from snakebites'

Iraqi heritage ruined by desert sun, rain, state apathy

Iraqi heritage ruined by desert sun, rain, state apathy

Mother's Day 2021: 5 Unique dishes to surprise your mom

Mother's Day 2021: 5 Unique dishes to surprise your mom

What’s driving the call for Scottish independence?

What’s driving the call for Scottish independence?

An unequal load? Food for thought this Mother's Day

An unequal load? Food for thought this Mother's Day

Gaping at the humour gap

Gaping at the humour gap

A space for beautiful things

A space for beautiful things

The ugly cost of a cute puppy

The ugly cost of a cute puppy

 