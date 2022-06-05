Pope Francis calls for 'real negotiations' in Ukraine

Pope Francis calls for 'real negotiations' in Ukraine war

The Pope confirmed his desire to visit Ukraine, but said he wanted to wait for 'the right moment'

AFP
AFP, Vatican City,
  • Jun 05 2022, 18:33 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2022, 18:42 ist
Pope Francis. Credit: AFP file photo

Pope Francis renewed calls on Sunday for "real negotiations" to end what he called the "increasingly dangerous escalation" of the conflict in Ukraine.

"As the fury of destruction and death rages and clashes flare, fuelling an escalation that is increasingly dangerous for all, I renew my appeal to the leaders of nations: Please do not lead humanity to destruction," the pontiff said from the window of the apostolic palace in St Peter's Square.

More than a hundred days since the start of the war, the Pope called for "real negotiations for a ceasefire and a solution" to end it.

On Saturday, the 85-year-old Pope confirmed his desire to visit Ukraine, but said he wanted to wait for "the right moment".

Tens of thousands of people have been killed, millions forced to flee and towns turned into rubble since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an all-out assault on his pro-Western neighbour on February 24.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ukraine
Russia
World news
Pope Francis

What's Brewing

Kashmir's willow cricket bats go international

Kashmir's willow cricket bats go international

World Environment Day | 5 practices for a greener earth

World Environment Day | 5 practices for a greener earth

World Environment Day | Turn your kitchen waste into compost

World Environment Day | Turn your kitchen waste into compost

Importance of plant-based collagen for skin health

Importance of plant-based collagen for skin health

Ramen to Bibimbap: Eating your way through K-dramas

Ramen to Bibimbap: Eating your way through K-dramas

Culinary sustainability: ‘Rewoking’ the past

Culinary sustainability: ‘Rewoking’ the past

Erratic monsoon hits the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu

Erratic monsoon hits the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu

Mumbai's wetlands are dissipating

Mumbai's wetlands are dissipating

Seeing the environment from a gender lens

Seeing the environment from a gender lens

Going green is the new red, period.

Going green is the new red, period.

 