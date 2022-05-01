Pope pays tribute to reporters killed in line of duty

Pope Francis defends media freedom, pays tribute to reporters killed in line of duty

UNESCO said earlier this year that 55 journalists and media workers were killed in 2021

Reuters
Reuters, Vatican City,
  • May 01 2022, 18:55 ist
  • updated: May 01 2022, 19:00 ist
Pope Francis. Credit: Reuters photo

Pope Francis on Sunday paid tribute to journalists who have died or been jailed in the line of duty, defending a free press and praising those in the media who courageously report on "humanity's wounds".

Speaking to thousands of people in St. Peter's Square for his weekly address and blessing, Francis noted that May 3 will be the United Nations World Press Freedom Day.

"I render homage to journalists who pay in person for this right," he said, citing statistics that 47 journalists were killed and more than 350 jailed last year.

He did give the source of the statistics. UNESCO, the UN organisation that sponsors World Press Freedom Day, said earlier this year that 55 journalists and media workers were killed in 2021.

"A special thanks to those who, with courage, keep us informed about humanity's wounds," the pope said.

Last month, Francis honoured journalists killed covering the Russia-Ukraine war, saying he hoped God would reward them for serving the common good.

The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists says it has confirmed that at least seven journalists have died while covering the war in Ukraine and is investigating whether others were killed because of their work.

Reporters Without Borders, which is based in Paris, says it has documented a number of attacks directly targeting journalists wearing "Press" arm bands in Ukraine.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram



Pope Francis
Journalists
World Press Freedom Day
World news

