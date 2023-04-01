Pope Francis leaves hospital, quips 'I am still alive'

Pope Francis left hospital Saturday after a three-night stay for a bronchitis infection, joking with wellwishers and journalists waiting for him outside that he was "still alive".
Also Read | PM Modi wishes Pope speedy recovery
The 86-year-old pope, who was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Wednesday with breathing difficulties, got out of the car transporting him and smiled and joked with the crowd, before heading off to the Vatican to begin preparations for the most important week in the Christian calendar.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Tom, Zendaya's Munnar 'snap' dubbed 'April fool prank'
Arijit touches Dhoni's feet at IPL opening ceremony
Met Museum to return 15 smuggled sculptures to India
'Changed clothes': Uorfi apologises for what she wears
Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' going to Cannes
Narikurava women denied entry in theatre, stars condemn
IPL 2023: Hazlewood likely to miss first 7 games of RCB