Pope Francis leaves hospital, quips 'I am still alive'

Pope Francis leaves hospital, quips 'I am still alive'

The 86-year-old pope was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Wednesday with breathing difficulties

AFP
AFP, Vatican City,
  • Apr 01 2023, 14:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2023, 14:49 ist
Pope Francis waves from a car as he leaves Rome's Gemelli hospital in Rome, Italy, April 1, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo

Pope Francis left hospital Saturday after a three-night stay for a bronchitis infection, joking with wellwishers and journalists waiting for him outside that he was "still alive".

Also Read | PM Modi wishes Pope speedy recovery

The 86-year-old pope, who was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Wednesday with breathing difficulties, got out of the car transporting him and smiled and joked with the crowd, before heading off to the Vatican to begin preparations for the most important week in the Christian calendar.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Pope Francis
Vatican City
Vatican

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tom, Zendaya's Munnar 'snap' dubbed 'April fool prank'

Tom, Zendaya's Munnar 'snap' dubbed 'April fool prank'

Arijit touches Dhoni's feet at IPL opening ceremony

Arijit touches Dhoni's feet at IPL opening ceremony

Met Museum to return 15 smuggled sculptures to India

Met Museum to return 15 smuggled sculptures to India

'Changed clothes': Uorfi apologises for what she wears

'Changed clothes': Uorfi apologises for what she wears

Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' going to Cannes

Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' going to Cannes

Narikurava women denied entry in theatre, stars condemn

Narikurava women denied entry in theatre, stars condemn

IPL 2023: Hazlewood likely to miss first 7 games of RCB

IPL 2023: Hazlewood likely to miss first 7 games of RCB

 