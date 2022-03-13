Pope Francis says 'massacre' in Ukraine must stop

Pope Francis says 'massacre' in Ukraine must stop

AFP
AFP, Vatican City,
  • Mar 13 2022, 17:50 ist
  • updated: Mar 13 2022, 17:54 ist
Pope Francis. Credit: Reuters Photo

Pope Francis on Sunday issued a heartfelt plea for an end to the "massacre" and the "unacceptable armed attack" in Ukraine, which Russian invaded last month.

Speaking after his weekly Angelus prayers Sunday, he condemned the "barbarity" of killing children and civilians, adding: "In the name of God... stop this massacre."

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

World news
Pope Francis
Russia
Ukraine

What's Brewing

China wrestles worst virus outbreak in two years

China wrestles worst virus outbreak in two years

After BJP's win in UP, bulldozer tattoos are a rage

After BJP's win in UP, bulldozer tattoos are a rage

Déjà vu: Polls, politics and fuel prices

Déjà vu: Polls, politics and fuel prices

Retracing Gandhi's footsteps

Retracing Gandhi's footsteps

Varanasi by the Ganga

Varanasi by the Ganga

 