Pope Francis says 'massacre' in Ukraine must stop

Pope Francis on Sunday issued a heartfelt plea for an end to the "massacre" and the "unacceptable armed attack" in Ukraine, which Russian invaded last month.
Speaking after his weekly Angelus prayers Sunday, he condemned the "barbarity" of killing children and civilians, adding: "In the name of God... stop this massacre."
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe