Pope Francis rejects permitting burning of Koran

Pope Francis says permitting burning of Koran is rejected

The pope also expressed strong anger at acts such as Koran burning.

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • Jul 03 2023, 11:16 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2023, 11:17 ist
Pope Francis. Credit: Reuters Photo

Pope Francis told UAE's newspaper al-Ittihad on Monday that permitting the burning of the Koran is rejected and condemned.

Also Read | Quran burning in Sweden sparks outrage in Muslim world

The pope also expressed strong anger at acts such as Koran burning.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Pope Francis
Quran

Related videos

What's Brewing

France's wildfires ignite debate over future of forests

France's wildfires ignite debate over future of forests

Captains play down Bairstow stumping controversy

Captains play down Bairstow stumping controversy

Farmers attribute soaring tomato prices to virus

Farmers attribute soaring tomato prices to virus

DH Toon | Triple-engine government for Maharashtra

DH Toon | Triple-engine government for Maharashtra

Lingerie theft in Gujarat escalates to clash; 10 hurt

Lingerie theft in Gujarat escalates to clash; 10 hurt

No pressure: Rybakina ahead of Wimbledon title defence

No pressure: Rybakina ahead of Wimbledon title defence

Venus returns to favourite hunting ground Wimbledon

Venus returns to favourite hunting ground Wimbledon

 