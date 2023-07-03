Pope Francis says permitting burning of Koran is rejected

Pope Francis told UAE's newspaper al-Ittihad on Monday that permitting the burning of the Koran is rejected and condemned.
Also Read | Quran burning in Sweden sparks outrage in Muslim world
The pope also expressed strong anger at acts such as Koran burning.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
France's wildfires ignite debate over future of forests
Captains play down Bairstow stumping controversy
Farmers attribute soaring tomato prices to virus
DH Toon | Triple-engine government for Maharashtra
Lingerie theft in Gujarat escalates to clash; 10 hurt
No pressure: Rybakina ahead of Wimbledon title defence
Venus returns to favourite hunting ground Wimbledon