Pope responding well to antibiotics for bronchitis

Pope Francis is responding well to antibiotics for bronchitis and could be discharged "in the coming days", according to medical staff caring for the 86-year-old at a Rome hospital.

"The Holy Father was found to have an infectious bronchitis which required the administration of antibiotics", which have resulted in "a marked improvement in his state of health," and the pope "could be discharged in the coming days," they said in a statement published by the Vatican.