100 days of Portland protest, multiple arrests made

Portland police made 'multiple arrests' overnight as city nears 100 days of protests

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 05 2020, 16:09 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2020, 16:09 ist
Police officers detain a protestor after clashes broke out outside the Portland Police Bureau building as protesters demonstrate against police violence and systemic inequality for the 99th consecutive night in Portland. Credit: Reuters Photo

Portland Police made multiple arrests overnight on Friday as the Oregon city nears 100 days of demonstrations against racism and police brutality.

"Yes, we have made multiple arrests tonight", a Portland Police spokesman told Reuters in an emailed statement after police had declared a gathering as "unlawful".

"Officers will continue to make targeted arrests of those who fail to adhere to this order. The gathering at N Lombard St and N Campbell Ave has been declared an unlawful assembly", police said earlier on Twitter.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Portland
United States
Racism

What's Brewing

This tiny village has contributed 164 teachers!

This tiny village has contributed 164 teachers!

Vivo teases colour-changing phone

Vivo teases colour-changing phone

Zuckerberg, the most powerful unelected man in America

Zuckerberg, the most powerful unelected man in America

Brazil fires burn world’s largest tropical wetlands

Brazil fires burn world’s largest tropical wetlands

Forget TikTok, China’s powerhouse app is WeChat

Forget TikTok, China’s powerhouse app is WeChat

 