Powerful earthquake shakes southern Peru

Powerful earthquake shakes southern Peru

The quake swayed some buildings in La Paz, the capital of neighbouring Bolivia, as well as in Peruvian cities such as Arequipa

AP
AP, Lima,
  • May 26 2022, 18:27 ist
  • updated: May 26 2022, 19:25 ist

The US Geological Survey said a magnitude 7.2 earthquake shook southern Peru on Thursday, though there were no immediate reports of damage or injury.

The 7:02 am (1202 GMT) quake was centred 13 km (8 miles) west-northwest of Azangaro but was fairly deep — 217.8 km (135.3 miles) beneath the surface.

The quake swayed some buildings in La Paz, the capital of neighbouring Bolivia, as well as in Peruvian cities such as Arequipa, Tacna and Cusco, but local authorities and radio stations had no reports of damage or victims. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Peru
World news
Earthquake

What's Brewing

Biden to host K-pop stars BTS, discuss anti-Asian crime

Biden to host K-pop stars BTS, discuss anti-Asian crime

No big wuff: Japanese man 'transforms' into a dog

No big wuff: Japanese man 'transforms' into a dog

Mundka fire: Families wait for remains of loved ones

Mundka fire: Families wait for remains of loved ones

'Top Gun: Maverick' review: More than just a sequel

'Top Gun: Maverick' review: More than just a sequel

Govts, companies own 8% of all Bitcoin in the world

Govts, companies own 8% of all Bitcoin in the world

Karan Johar's 50th: Bollywood in full attendance

Karan Johar's 50th: Bollywood in full attendance

Google Photos app gets Pixel 6’s Real Tone feature

Google Photos app gets Pixel 6’s Real Tone feature

Deceased couple's marriage registered after 53 years

Deceased couple's marriage registered after 53 years

Want to study abroad? Here's how to go about it

Want to study abroad? Here's how to go about it

Boeing Starliner capsule returns to Earth from ISS

Boeing Starliner capsule returns to Earth from ISS

 