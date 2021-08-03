Powerful explosion in upscale neighbourhood of Afghanistan's Kabul

Powerful explosion in upscale neighbourhood of Kabul

AP
AP, Kabul,
  • Aug 03 2021, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2021, 23:09 ist
Afghan security personnel arrive at the site a powerful explosion in Kabul. Credit: AP Photo

A powerful explosion rocked an upscale neighbourhood of the Afghan capital on Tuesday that is home to several senior government officials, including the defence minister.

There were no immediate reports of casualties but several smaller explosions could also be heard as well as small arms fire.

Interior Ministry Mirwais Stanikzai said the explosion happened in the posh Sherpur neighbourhood, which is in a deeply secure section of the capital known as the green zone. It was the first explosion in the capital in some time.

No one took immediate responsibility but it came as Taliban insurgents have been pressing ahead with an offensive that is putting pressure on the provincial capitals in the south and west of the country.

The Islamic Sate group has claimed some recent attacks in Kabul but most have gone unclaimed, with the government blaming the Taliban and the Taliban blaming the government.

Afghanistan
Kabul
Explosions
Taliban
Islamic State
World news

