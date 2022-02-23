Rehman Malik passes away due to Covid complications

PPP stalwart Rehman Malik passes away due to Covid-related complications

He had tested positive for the virus in January, and had complained of breathing problems

PTI
PTI, Islamabad,
  • Feb 23 2022, 14:30 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2022, 14:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former Senator Rehman Malik passed away here on Wednesday due to coronavirus-related complications, his spokesperson confirmed. He was 70.

Malik was survived by his wife and two sons. He had tested positive for the virus in January, and had complained of breathing problems. Earlier this month, he was put on a ventilator.

"Deeply devastated to say that former interior minister [and] PPP's senior leader, Abdul Rehman Malik, passed away," Malik’s spokesperson Riaz Ali Turi tweeted on Wednesday.

Before his entry into national politics, Malik was with Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency as a special agent, and was elevated to the post of the Additional Director General in 1993.

During his stint as a director, he coordinated numerous successful counter-terrorist operations, including the arrest and extradition of Yousaf Ramzi to the US in 1995.

From 2004 to 2007, he served as the chief of security of late Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto. In 2008, he was appointed Interior Minister by the then Prime Minister Yousaf Gilani.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Pakistan
Coronavirus
Death

What's Brewing

'Most beautiful building in the world' opens in Dubai

'Most beautiful building in the world' opens in Dubai

Oscars to present 8 awards before live telecast

Oscars to present 8 awards before live telecast

Indian students 'happy to be back' from Ukraine

Indian students 'happy to be back' from Ukraine

KPAC Lalitha leaves behind legacy of rich performances

KPAC Lalitha leaves behind legacy of rich performances

Artificial Intelligence: The future of beauty

Artificial Intelligence: The future of beauty

Brush up on your homestay etiquette

Brush up on your homestay etiquette

In Singapore, plus-size actors take centre stage

In Singapore, plus-size actors take centre stage

DH Toon | Who will welcome PM Modi from poll front?

DH Toon | Who will welcome PM Modi from poll front?

'We are expecting war', say Ukraine frontline residents

'We are expecting war', say Ukraine frontline residents

 