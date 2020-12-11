Brazil at 'tail end' of Covid-19, says Prez Bolsonaro

President Bolsonaro says Brazil at 'tail end' of Covid-19 pandemic

The government's own figures lend little support to the president's assessment

AFP
AFP, Sao Paulo,
  • Dec 11 2020, 08:18 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2020, 08:18 ist
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Credit: Reuters Photo

President Jair Bolsonaro said Thursday Brazil was at the "tail end" of the coronavirus pandemic, despite a surge in infections and deaths that many experts are calling a second wave.

"We're at the tail end of the pandemic. Compared to other countries in the world, our government was the best, or one of the best, in handling it," the far-right president said on a visit to the southern city of Porto Alegre.

The comment came in for criticism from his opponents in Brazil, where Covid-19 has killed nearly 180,000 people, the second-highest death toll worldwide, after the United States.

Brazil, which endured a brutal plateau of more than 1,000 Covid-19 deaths a day from June to August, had succeeded in bringing its average daily death toll down to about 300 last month.

However, that number has again risen above 800 this week.

Intensive care units at public hospitals in Rio de Janeiro are meanwhile 100 per cent full, and preparations for an eventual vaccination campaign have been caught up in a political battle between Bolsonaro and a likely adversary in the 2022 presidential race, Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria.

Bolsonaro has been at odds with health experts over how to respond to the pandemic.

He has downplayed the new coronavirus as a "little flu," condemned the "hysteria" around it and pushed to use the drug hydroxychloroquine against Covid-19, despite a raft of studies showing it is ineffective.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Brazil
Jair Bolsonaro

What's Brewing

'A Call to Spy' review: Fantastic World War II drama

'A Call to Spy' review: Fantastic World War II drama

DH Toon | Parliament building: It's make-believe world?

DH Toon | Parliament building: It's make-believe world?

''Lost shark' possibly extinct, dolphin threatened'

''Lost shark' possibly extinct, dolphin threatened'

Can I stop wearing mask after getting Covid-19 vaccine?

Can I stop wearing mask after getting Covid-19 vaccine?

 