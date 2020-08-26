Primetime pardon and Pompeo speech highlight Donald Trump’s control over Republican Party

President Donald Trump’s unchallenged grip on the Republican Party and his fondness for pushing the boundaries of presidential politics were on vivid display on Tuesday, with the second night of his party’s convention unfolding as a showy pageant led by Trump’s family members and featuring segments that leveraged government resources for the benefit of his campaign.

Early in the night, Trump issued a pardon for a Nevada man convicted in a 2004 bank robbery, using one of his unrestricted presidential powers as he tries to appeal to moderates who dislike his harsh record. Later in the program the country’s top diplomat, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, gave a speech promoting Trump’s candidacy from the roof of the King David Hotel in Jerusalem, flouting a norm that State Department officials shun electoral politics.

And three members of Trump’s family — his wife, Melania, and two of his children, Eric and Tiffany — addressed the conference, with the first lady speaking from a redesigned White House Rose Garden. Their remarks further infused the gathering of a 166-year-old political party with an atmosphere of dynastic ambition, after Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, both spoke in primetime on Monday night. Trump’s daughter Ivanka will introduce him on Thursday night when he accepts the party’s nomination.

Had there been any doubt about the dimensions of Trump’s political persona, and the license he is willing to take with his role as the country’s chief executive, the first two nights of the Republican convention would have dispensed with it. Pompeo’s appearance, the pardon and the parade of family members who would pay tribute to the president were stark reminders of Trump’s ability to impose his will on the party’s signature event.

On Monday, Republicans sought to cast Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee, as tolerant of violent crime and hostile to the suburbs in an effort to scare centrists and wavering Republicans. They stuck to that strategy on Tuesday, but with a milder tone and a modulated message, exploring themes of criminal justice reform, helping small businesses and supporting working women.