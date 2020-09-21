Climate crisis will dwarf virus impact: Prince Charles

Prince Charles warns climate crisis will dwarf coronavirus impact

PTI
PTI, London,
  • Sep 21 2020, 09:41 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2020, 09:41 ist
Britain's Prince Charles. Credit: AFP Photo

Britain's Prince Charles warned Sunday that a climate change crisis will dwarf the impact of coronavirus, and urged the world to use the pandemic as an opportunity to act.

"Without swift and immediate action, at an unprecedented pace and scale, we will miss the window of opportunity to 'reset' for... a more sustainable and inclusive future," he said.

The comments will be included in a message to be played at the virtual opening of Climate Week in New York on Monday.

The heir to the British throne said the environmental "crisis has been with us for far too many years -- decried, denigrated and denied".

"It is now rapidly becoming a comprehensive catastrophe that will dwarf the impact of the coronavirus pandemic," he said.

The 71-year-old royal, who himself contracted coronavirus in March, has long been a champion for sustainability and action against climate change.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Prince Charles
Climate Change
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Battling racism in British fashion

Battling racism in British fashion

Rebirth for rare books in B'luru's digital library push

Rebirth for rare books in B'luru's digital library push

World's richest 1% drive climate-heating emissions

World's richest 1% drive climate-heating emissions

'Schitt's Creek' sweeps seven Emmy awards

'Schitt's Creek' sweeps seven Emmy awards

Unpredictable Covid-19 pandemic takes a terrible toll

Unpredictable Covid-19 pandemic takes a terrible toll

 