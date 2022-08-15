Prince Harry and Meghan to visit Britain next month

Prince Harry and Meghan to visit Britain next month

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will attend a summit for young leaders in Manchester on September 5

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Aug 15 2022, 15:08 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2022, 15:08 ist

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will visit Britain and Germany in the first week of September as part of their work with charities, a spokesperson for the couple said on Monday.

The couple joined the royal family at a thanksgiving service in London in June as part of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, their first public appearance in Britain since quitting royal duties two years ago.

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will attend a summit for young leaders in Manchester on September 5 and an awards ceremony for seriously ill children on Sept. 8.

They will also attend an event in Germany on Sept. 6 to mark one year to go until the 2023 Invictus Games for injured veterans, which are due to be held in Dusseldorf.

Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, moved to the United States with Meghan in 2020 to lead a more independent life. They live in California with their two young children.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
United Kingdom
Prince Harry
Meghan Markle

What's Brewing

India at 75: India's unsung tribal freedom fighters

India at 75: India's unsung tribal freedom fighters

Independence Day: Meanwhile, in 2040...

Independence Day: Meanwhile, in 2040...

Google marks India's Independence with animated doodle

Google marks India's Independence with animated doodle

What’s your favourite patriotic song?

What’s your favourite patriotic song?

DH Toon | I-Day: The promise of August 15

DH Toon | I-Day: The promise of August 15

Freedom, violence, and peace through a gender lens

Freedom, violence, and peace through a gender lens

Rise of a cricketing superpower

Rise of a cricketing superpower

India at 75 | Deep dive into India's Independence with these books

India at 75 | Deep dive into India's Independence with these books

Must-watch documentaries to watch on Independence Day

Must-watch documentaries to watch on Independence Day

 