Prince Philip's funeral to take place on April 17: Palace

  • Apr 10 2021, 22:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2021, 22:51 ist
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II's husband, Prince Philip, will take place at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, on April 17, Buckingham Palace announced Saturday.

The ceremony at Windsor, west of London, which will be televised but have no public element because of coronavirus restrictions, will be preceded by a national minute's silence.

Royal officials said the 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh's grandson, Prince Harry, would attend, but his heavily pregnant wife, Meghan, had been advised against travelling from the United States on medical grounds.

