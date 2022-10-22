Pro-Russian authorities urge Kherson evacuation

Pro-Russian authorities urge Kherson residents to 'immediately' leave city

Authorities said, 'Due to tense situation, the increased danger of mass shelling of the city and threat of terrorist attacks, all civilians must immediately leave'

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Oct 22 2022, 17:57 ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2022, 17:57 ist
Civilians evacuated from the Russian-controlled city of Kherson disembark a ferry as they arrive in the town of Oleshky, Kherson region, Russian-controlled Ukraine. Credit: Reuters Photo

Pro-Russian authorities in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, which Moscow claims to have annexed, on Saturday urged residents of the region's eponymous main city to leave "immediately" in the face of Kyiv's advancing counter-offensive.

Also Read | How water has been weaponised in Ukraine

"Due to the tense situation on the front, the increased danger of mass shelling of the city and the threat of terrorist attacks, all civilians must immediately leave the city and cross to the left bank of the Dnieper river," the region's pro-Russian authorities said on social media.

