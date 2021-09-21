Projections show Trudeau's party slated to win Canada

Projections show Trudeau's Liberals slated to win Canada again

AFP
AFP,
  • Sep 21 2021, 08:19 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2021, 08:20 ist
Justin Trudeau. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals were returned to power Monday in a hotly contested election against the rookie Conservative leader Erin O'Toole, according to TV projections.

But with polling stations likely to still be reporting results into the morning, it was not yet clear if the Liberals had gained enough seats to form a majority in parliament that would allow Trudeau to pass his agenda without opposition support.

 

Canada
World news
Justin Trudeau

