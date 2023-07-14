Prosecutors push back on Trump’s request to delay documents trial

Federal prosecutors on Thursday asked the judge overseeing former President Donald Trump’s classified documents case to reject a motion by Trump’s lawyers to have his trial indefinitely postponed, a move that could serve to delay the proceeding until after the 2024 election.

The filing by the prosecutors came three days after Trump’s legal team made an unusual request to the judge, Aileen Cannon, asking her to set aside the government’s initial suggestion to hold the trial in December and delay it until all “substantive motions” in the case were presented and resolved.

The timing of a trial is crucial in all criminal matters. But it is especially important in this case, in which Trump has been charged with illegally holding on to 31 classified documents after leaving the White House and conspiring with one of his personal aides, Walt Nauta, to obstruct the government’s efforts to reclaim them.

Trump is now both a federal criminal defendant and the Republican Party’s leading candidate in the presidential campaign. There could be untold complications if his trial seeps into the final stages of the race. Moreover, if the trial is pushed back until after the election and Trump wins, he could try to pardon himself after taking office or have his attorney general dismiss the matter entirely.

Apparently recognizing these high stakes, prosecutors working for the special counsel, Jack Smith, told Cannon that she should not allow Trump and Nauta to let the case to drag on without a foreseeable ending.

“There is no basis in law or fact for proceeding in such an indeterminate and open-ended fashion,” they wrote, “and the defendants provide none.”

In asking for a delay, Trump’s lawyers had said that his campaign schedule “requires a tremendous amount of time and energy” and that these efforts would continue until the election. They argued that Nauta had a similar problem since his job requires him to accompany Trump on “most campaign trips around the country.”

But prosecutors seemed to have no patience for this argument.

“Many indicted defendants have demanding jobs that require a considerable amount of their time and energy, or a significant amount of travel,” they wrote. “The Speedy Trial Act contemplates no such factor as a basis for a continuance, and the court should not indulge it here.”