Protesters burn Quran in front of Iraqi embassy in Denmark

A small group of protesters in Denmark on Monday set fire to a copy of the Quran, Islam's holy book, in front of the Iraqi embassy in Copenhagen, risking a further deterioration of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
The group that calls itself "Danish Patriots" also held a similar demonstration last week, livestreaming the events on Facebook.
Also Read | Iraq tells Sweden it will cut ties if Koran burned again
Several thousand Iraqis demonstrated in Baghdad on Saturday over the burning or damaging of the Quran during anti-Islam protests in Sweden and Denmark, in a gathering called by ruling Iraqi parties and armed groups, many close to Iran.
