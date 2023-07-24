Protesters burn Quran in front of Iraqi embassy in Denmark

People burn Quran in front of Iraqi embassy in Denmark

Reuters
Reuters, Copenhagen,
  • Jul 24 2023, 18:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2023, 18:57 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

A small group of protesters in Denmark on Monday set fire to a copy of the Quran, Islam's holy book, in front of the Iraqi embassy in Copenhagen, risking a further deterioration of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Also Read | Iraq tells Sweden it will cut ties if Koran burned again

Several thousand Iraqis demonstrated in Baghdad on Saturday over the burning or damaging of the Quran during anti-Islam protests in Sweden and Denmark, in a gathering called by ruling Iraqi parties and armed groups, many close to Iran.

