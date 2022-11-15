Protesters disrupt Russian event at COP27

Protesters disrupt Russian event at COP27 climate conference

Around five protesters stood and shouted as Russian officials took part in a panel discussion about the country's climate plans

Reuters
Reuters, Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt,
  • Nov 15 2022, 22:49 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2022, 22:49 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Several protesters disrupted a Russian-hosted event at the COP27 climate conference in Egypt on Tuesday, criticising delegates over the war in Ukraine and Russia's use of fossil fuels before being escorted out by security staff.

Around five protesters stood and shouted as Russian officials took part in a panel discussion about the country's climate plans.

One protester shouted: "You are war criminals". Another held a banner bearing the slogan "fossil fuels kill", calling the Russian delegates "despicable".

Earlier Russia's climate envoy said the country was still actively trying to prevent climate change, and said it was worried that some countries may be using a "difficult geopolitical situation" to justify backsliding on climate commitments.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

COP27
Egypt
Russia
World news
protest

What's Brewing

'Skin-to-skin contact key for premature baby survival'

'Skin-to-skin contact key for premature baby survival'

Bravo, Williamson, Pooran released ahead of IPL auction

Bravo, Williamson, Pooran released ahead of IPL auction

'Kangaroo-like' mother care helps premature babies

'Kangaroo-like' mother care helps premature babies

Kieron Pollard retires from IPL

Kieron Pollard retires from IPL

IRCTC allowed to customise food menu for more options

IRCTC allowed to customise food menu for more options

 