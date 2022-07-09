Protesters set Lankan PM Wickremesinghe's house on fire

Protesters set Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe's house on fire

The incident came hours after Wickremesinghe offered to resign to make way for an all-party government

PTI
PTI, Colombo,
  • Jul 09 2022, 21:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2022, 22:27 ist
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's private residence in Colombo set on fire by the protestors. Credit: Twitter/ @ANI

A group of protesters on Saturday entered the private residence of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and set it on fire amid a massive public protest in the country over the unprecedented economic crisis.

The incident came hours after Wickremesinghe offered to resign to make way for an all-party government, as protests intensified in the country for the resignation of the government led by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The protestors entered Wickremesinghe's house and set the place on fire after a tense situation erupted between the protestors and security forces on the ground.

Despite tear gas being fired on the protestors to disperse, they entered his house and set the house on fire.

Earlier in the day, anti-government protesters entered the Presidential House in Colombo. The president's whereabouts were unknown and it is believed the 73-year-old leader left the house before the massive mob arrived.

