Prototype military transport aircraft crashes in Russia

Prototype military transport aircraft crashes in Russia

It was unclear from the company's statement if there were any casualties in the crash

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Aug 17 2021, 15:26 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2021, 15:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A prototype Ilyushin Il-112V military transport aircraft with three people on board crashed during a test flight in the Moscow region on Tuesday, its manufacturer United Aircraft Corporation said.

It was unclear from the company's statement if there were any casualties in the crash. However, RIA news agency cited an anonymous source as saying the crew were believed to have died.

A video of the crash published online showed the plane flying at low altitude with one of its wings on fire, before making a sharp turn and plummeting to the ground.

United Aircraft Corporation is developing and testing the Il-112V as a replacement for the ageing Antonov An-26.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Russia
Plane Crash

What's Brewing

Life returning to a new normal as Taliban take power

Life returning to a new normal as Taliban take power

Global supply chains being battered by new Covid surges

Global supply chains being battered by new Covid surges

How the UN tracks and verifies temperature records

How the UN tracks and verifies temperature records

Biden warns Taliban against any attack on US personnel

Biden warns Taliban against any attack on US personnel

New faster, cheaper Covid-19 test uses pencil lead

New faster, cheaper Covid-19 test uses pencil lead

 