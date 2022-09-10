Public holiday declared for UK Queen's state funeral

The date of Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral has not been announced but is expected to be around September 19

AP
AP, London,
  • Sep 10 2022, 16:22 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2022, 16:22 ist
People gather near floral tributes placed outside Buckingham Palace, following the passing of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. Credit: Reuters Photo

King Charles III declared that the day of his mother's funeral will be a public holiday.

Charles approved the decision during his formal accession ceremony on Saturday.

The date of Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral has not been announced but is expected to be around September 19.

This will be the second extra public holiday for Britons this year - a holiday was declared in early June for celebrations to mark Elizabeth's platinum jubilee, for 70 years on the throne.

King Charles III told Prime Minister Liz Truss that losing his mother was the day he had been dreading and that he must "try and keep everything going."

Their meeting happened Friday in Buckingham Palace after the king flew from Scotland to London.

Queen Elizabeth II had appointed Truss to the role just two days before her death.

And Truss praised the queen during the start of a special session of Parliament, calling her "the nation's greatest diplomat" and said her devotion to duty was an example to everyone.

Normal business in Parliament has been suspended and lawmakers will spend two days offering their memories and reflections on the queen.

Senior lawmakers will also take an oath to King Charles III, the new monarch.

King Charles III
Queen Elizabeth II
World news
United Kingdom

