Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh tweets photoshopped image with Ivanka Trump, her reply leaves Twitterati in spilts

Punjabi actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh on Sunday tweeted a photoshopped image of himself and US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump at the Taj Mahal.

In the tweet, he said, “Me & Ivanka Piche hee Pey Gaee Kehndi Taj Mahal Jana Taj Mahal Jana.. Mai Fer Ley Geya Hor Ki Karda” (She was after me to take her to the Taj Mahal. So I took her, what else could I do?)

Me & Ivanka Piche hee Pey Gaee Kehndi Taj Mahal Jana Taj Mahal Jana.. 😜 Mai Fer Ley Geya Hor Ki Karda 😎 pic.twitter.com/Pnztfxz7m0 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) March 1, 2020

A senior adviser to the White House, Ivanka joined the fun as she retweeted the photoshopped tweet, adding, “Thank you for taking me to the spectacular Taj Mahal, @diljitdosanjh! It was an experience I will never forget!

Thank you for taking me to the spectacular Taj Mahal, @diljitdosanjh! 😉 It was an experience I will never forget! https://t.co/VgqFuYBRIg — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 1, 2020

To which Diljit replied, “OMG अथिति देवो भव: Thx @IvankaTrump I Tried Explaining Everybody that it’s not a Photoshop See You Soon ... Next Visit LUDHIANA For Sure HUN KARO GAL”

OMG 🤗🙏🏾 अथिति देवो भव: Thx @IvankaTrump I Tried Explaining Everybody that it’s not a Photoshop 😂🤣 See You Soon ... Next Visit LUDHIANA For Sure 😊 HUN KARO GAL 😎🦾 https://t.co/VD8wvMgDHP — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) March 1, 2020

US President Donald Trump visited India with a 12-member delegation, Ivanka Trump, first lady, Melania and son-in-law Jared Kushner on February 24 and 25, 2020. A packed Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad welcomed the American President and his family. They later visited the Taj Mahal.

Before going back, the US President and Indian PM Narendra Modi signed a defence deal and they said they’ve made headway in trade discussions.