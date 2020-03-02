Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh tweets photoshopped image with Ivanka Trump, her reply leaves Twitterati in spilts

Diljit Dosanjh, Ivanka Trump leave Twitterati in spilts

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Mar 02 2020
  • updated: Mar 02 2020, 13:11pm ist
US President Donald Trump visited India with a 12-member delegation, Ivanka Trump, first lady, Melania and son-in-law Jared Kushner on February 24 and 25, 2020. (Credit: Twitter Photo/@diljitdosanjh)

Punjabi actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh on Sunday tweeted a photoshopped image of himself and US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump at the Taj Mahal.

In the tweet, he said, “Me & Ivanka Piche hee Pey Gaee Kehndi Taj Mahal Jana Taj Mahal Jana.. Mai Fer Ley Geya Hor Ki Karda” (She was after me to take her to the Taj Mahal. So I took her, what else could I do?)

A senior adviser to the White House, Ivanka joined the fun as she retweeted the photoshopped tweet, adding, “Thank you for taking me to the spectacular Taj Mahal, @diljitdosanjh! It was an experience I will never forget!

To which Diljit replied, “OMG 🤗🙏🏾 अथिति देवो भव:  Thx @IvankaTrump I Tried Explaining Everybody that it’s not a Photoshop 😂🤣 See You Soon ... Next Visit LUDHIANA For Sure 😊  HUN KARO GAL”

US President Donald Trump visited India with a 12-member delegation, Ivanka Trump, first lady, Melania and son-in-law Jared Kushner on February 24 and 25, 2020. A packed Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad welcomed the American President and his family. They later visited the Taj Mahal.

Before going back, the US President and Indian PM Narendra Modi signed a defence deal and they said they’ve made headway in trade discussions. 

