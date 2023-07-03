Putin congratulates Lukashenko on independence day

Putin congratulates Lukashenko on Belarus's independence day

Kremlin said this in a statement. 

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Jul 03 2023, 12:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2023, 12:26 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko on Belarus's independence day on Monday, the Kremlin said in a statement. 

World news
Vladimir Putin
Alexander Lukashenko
Russia
Belarus

