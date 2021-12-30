Putin 'convinced' that 'effective dialogue' with US possible

'Effective dialogue' with US possible, says Putin

'I am convinced that we can establish an effective Russian-American dialogue based on mutual respect,' he said

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: AFP Photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin told US counterpart Joe Biden on Thursday he is "convinced" that "effective dialogue" between Moscow and Washington is possible, hours ahead of telephone talks as tensions rise over Ukraine.

"I am convinced that ... we can move forward and establish an effective Russian-American dialogue based on mutual respect and consideration of each other's national interests," Putin said, according to a Kremlin readout of his holiday messages to world leaders.

