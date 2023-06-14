Putin discusses wheat, fuel supplies with Mali leader

Putin discusses fertilizers, wheat and fuel supplies with Mali leader

The call, which the Kremlin said was at Mali's request, came after Putin said Russia was considering withdrawing from the UN-brokered Black Sea grain deal.

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Jun 14 2023, 16:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2023, 16:00 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Kremlin via Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed supplies of fertilizers, wheat and fuel during a phone call with the interim president of Mali, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

The call, which the Kremlin said was at Mali's request, came after Putin said Russia was considering withdrawing from the UN-brokered Black Sea grain deal, which is partly aimed at relieving a food crisis in developing countries.

Also Read | Belarus starts taking delivery of 'powerful' Russian tactical nuclear weapons

Putin said on Tuesday he would discuss the future of the grain deal with some African leaders expected to visit Russia soon, adding that Moscow was ready to supply grain for free to the world's poorest countries.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Russia
Vladimir Putin
Mali
Kremlin

Related videos

What's Brewing

New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram

New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram

Yogi 1st CM to cross 25 mn followers on Twitter

Yogi 1st CM to cross 25 mn followers on Twitter

Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades

Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades

Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism

Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism

Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands

Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands

MRF first Indian firm to hit Rs 1L stock price mark

MRF first Indian firm to hit Rs 1L stock price mark

Water contamination ailing Kalyana Karnataka region

Water contamination ailing Kalyana Karnataka region

Rahul undertakes another truck ride, this time in US

Rahul undertakes another truck ride, this time in US

UP: Driver crushes man to death for praising Modi, Yogi

UP: Driver crushes man to death for praising Modi, Yogi

Kylian Mbappe tells PSG he will not renew contract

Kylian Mbappe tells PSG he will not renew contract

 