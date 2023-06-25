Putin, Lukashenko hold another call after Wagner mutiny

Putin, Lukashenko hold another call after thwarted mutiny

Lukashenko earlier brokered a deal with mutinous Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 25 2023, 22:30 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2023, 22:30 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko spoke by phone on Sunday morning, Belarus' Belta news agency reported.

Also Read | Short-lived mutiny in Russia sheds light on Putin’s hold on power

The two men spoke at least twice on Saturday. Lukashenko brokered a deal with mutinous Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin who had agreed to de-escalate the situation and move to Belarus.

World news
Russia
Belarus
Alexander Lukashenko
Vladimir Putin
Kremlin

