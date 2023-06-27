Putin meets security service head, defence minister

Putin meets security service head, defence minister

The participants included Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov, head of the Kremlin administration Anton Vaino, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev among others

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 27 2023, 02:33 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2023, 02:33 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin was meeting the head of Russia's main domestic security service on Monday evening, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and other ministers, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, the Interfax news agency reported.

Also Read | Russian, UAE leaders hold talks on mutiny attempt on former

The participants included Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov, head of the Kremlin administration Anton Vaino, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, director of the FSB security service Alexander Bortnikov, head of the National Guard Viktor Zolotov, head of the Federal Protection Service Dmitry Kochnev, and the head of the federal Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, Interfax said. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Vladimir Putin
World news
Russia

Related videos

What's Brewing

Posters accusing Chouhan of graft surface in MP cities

Posters accusing Chouhan of graft surface in MP cities

Out of this world: ICC World Cup trophy sent to space

Out of this world: ICC World Cup trophy sent to space

First UP district with 100% piped water connections

First UP district with 100% piped water connections

Devraj Patel of 'dil se bura lagta hai' fame dies

Devraj Patel of 'dil se bura lagta hai' fame dies

Defying high prices, Muslims head to Mecca for haj

Defying high prices, Muslims head to Mecca for haj

Kamal Haasan gifts car to woman bus driver who had quit

Kamal Haasan gifts car to woman bus driver who had quit

Man rides scooter with 7 minor pillion riders, booked

Man rides scooter with 7 minor pillion riders, booked

 