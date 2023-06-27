Putin meets security service head, defence minister

Russian President Vladimir Putin was meeting the head of Russia's main domestic security service on Monday evening, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and other ministers, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, the Interfax news agency reported.
The participants included Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov, head of the Kremlin administration Anton Vaino, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, director of the FSB security service Alexander Bortnikov, head of the National Guard Viktor Zolotov, head of the Federal Protection Service Dmitry Kochnev, and the head of the federal Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, Interfax said.
