Putin orders 'deterrence forces' on high alert

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Feb 27 2022, 19:03 ist
  • updated: Feb 27 2022, 19:06 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday ordered his defence chiefs to put the country's "deterrence forces" on high alert as he accused Western countries of taking "unfriendly" steps against his country amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"I order the defence minister and the chief of the general staff of the Russian armed forces to put the deterrence forces of the Russian army into a special mode of combat service," Putin said in a televised address.

World news
Russia
Ukraine
Vladimir Putin

