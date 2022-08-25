Putin orders Russian military to start beefing up in 2023

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the Russian military to increase the size of the country's armed forces by 137,000 amid Moscow's military action in Ukraine.
Putin's decree signed Thursday didn't explain whether the military will beef up its ranks by drafting a bigger number of conscripts, increasing the number of volunteer soldiers or using a combination of both.
The Kremlin has said that only volunteer contract soldiers take part in what it calls the “special military operation” in Ukraine, rejecting claims that it was pondering a broad mobilisation.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Rare black panther spotted in Pench Reserve after 2 yrs
Printer that dishes out paper dosas? Internet reacts
Coping with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder
Rohingya refugees mark 5th year of exodus to Bangladesh
Milind Soman to play Sam Manekshaw in 'Emergency'
John Abraham shares 'Pathaan' first look
In Pics | Most successful teams in Asia Cup history
Karnataka's wild mangoes are now 'cultivated' too
Explained | The Benami Act, 2016, and SC's new changes