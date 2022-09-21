Putin pays no heed, but France, US endorse Modi's appeal for end of war

France and the United States endorsed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

Though Putin, himself, apparently paid no heed to Modi’s appeal, French President Emmanuel Macron referred to the Indian Prime Minister’s call while addressing the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

"Modi was right in pointing it out to Putin that it was not the time for war," Macron told the UNGA in New York, adding that it was the time for all nations to come together to deal with the common challenges.

"I think what Prime Minister Modi said — a statement of principle on behalf of what he believes is right and just — was very much welcomed by the United States,” President Joe Biden’s National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, told journalists in the White House. He was responding to a question on the Biden Administration’s views on Modi’s recent nudge to Putin to stop Russia’s special military operations in Ukraine and do his bit to end the global food, energy and fertilizer crises caused by the conflict.

The US NSA said, "We would like to see every country in the world making that case. They can do it publicly if they like. They can do it privately if they like. But sending that clear and unmistakable message to Moscow at this time is the most vital thing I think we can collectively do to produce peace in that region.”

The comments by Macron and Sullivan came hours before Putin on Wednesday escalated the conflict over Ukraine, ordered Russia's first partial mobilisation since World War II and warned the US and other western nations that he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend his country. Russia also initiated the process of annexation of vast swathes of land its army occupied in Ukraine.

Moscow’s move came five days after Modi had held a bilateral meeting with Putin on the sideline of the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) at Samarkand in Uzbekistan last Friday. “Today’s era is not of war”, the Prime Minister had told the Russian President during the meeting. Modi also said that “the biggest concerns” facing the world and especially the developing countries were the difficulty in ensuring food security, fuel security, fertilizers. “We must find some way out and you too must contribute to that,” he had stressed during his meeting with Putin, who, however, blamed Ukraine and the western nations for the continuation of the war.

New Delhi has been drawing flak from the United States and other western nations for not joining them in denouncing Moscow for its military aggression against Ukraine – primarily in view of India’s decades-old strategic partnership with and its dependence on Russia for military hardware. India stressed on dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the conflict but abstained from voting on several US-backed resolutions against Russia in different organs of the United Nations. It also irked the western nations with its move to procure oil from Russia at a discounted price and explore options to continue India-Russia bilateral trade circumventing western sanctions on the former Soviet Union nations.

But the Prime Minister’s appeal to the Russian President on Friday was hailed by the media and the governments in the western nations.

Sullivan said that Russia should abide by the basic terms of the United Nations Charter and return Ukraine’s territories it seized by force. “This is a message that every country — however they feel about Russia, Ukraine, the United States, everyone should be able to centre around this basic proposition: You cannot conquer your neighbour’s territory by force, and peace will come fastest and most decisively to Ukraine if Russia abandons that effort,” he said during a briefing at the White House.