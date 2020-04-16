Putin postpones World War II parade due to coronavirus

Putin postpones World War II victory parade due to coronavirus

AP
AP, Moscow,
  • Apr 16 2020, 21:28 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2020, 21:31 ist

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the postponement of a Victory Day parade marking the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, citing the ongoing public health threat from the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking in televised remarks on Thursday, Putin said the festivities in Red Square would be held later this year.

The postponement follows Putin's decision to put off a vote originally scheduled for this month on constitutional changes that would allow him to try to stay in office until 2036, if he desired.

The plebiscite and the Victory Day celebrations had topped the Kremlin political agenda for months, and a painful decision to delay them followed weeks of procrastination.

Putin has ordered a partial economic shutdown until April 30 and recently warned officials to prepare for the “most extraordinary” scenarios of the outbreak as the number of people infected in Russia has grown exponentially.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Vladimir Putin
Russia
World War II
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

India needs more rigorous COVID-19 testing: experts

India needs more rigorous COVID-19 testing: experts

Google dedicates doodle to grocery store workers

Google dedicates doodle to grocery store workers

Coronavirus: India to see first contraction in 40 years

Coronavirus: India to see first contraction in 40 years

Can coronavirus antibody tests ease lockdown?

Can coronavirus antibody tests ease lockdown?

 