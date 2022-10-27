Putin calls Xi 'close friend', hails ties with Beijing

Putin says China's Xi is 'close friend', hails 'unprecedented' partnership with Beijing

Moscow and Beijing signed a no-limits partnership just days before Russia launched its 'special military operation' in Ukraine

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Oct 27 2022, 22:31 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2022, 22:31 ist
China's president Xi Jinping and Russian president Vladimir Putin. Credit: Sputnik/AFP Photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia's relations with China were at an "unprecedented level" as he called China's President Xi Jinping a "close friend."

Moscow and Beijing signed a no-limits partnership just days before Russia launched its "special military operation" in Ukraine in February, and Russia has sought to forge closer political and economic ties with China in the face of Western sanctions.

