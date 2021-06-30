Putin says he received Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19

President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he had received Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 earlier this year after previously declining to disclose which vaccine he had taken.
Read | Moderna gets DCGI approval: All you need to know about this Covid-19 vaccine
Putin, 68, received two vaccine shots against Covid-19 in March and April, the Kremlin has said. Authorities did not publish video footage of him being inoculated.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Raj Kaushal Funeral: Family, friends bid tearful adieu
'Cold Case' movie review: A major disappointment
One man's lifetime mission: To save the pangolin
Final farewell? Injured Serena quits Wimbledon in tears
'Revolution Love' sweeps Myanmar protest barricades
No one knows how or why Kim Jong Un lost weight