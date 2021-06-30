Putin says he received Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19

President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he had received Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 earlier this year after previously declining to disclose which vaccine he had taken.

Putin, 68, received two vaccine shots against Covid-19 in March and April, the Kremlin has said. Authorities did not publish video footage of him being inoculated.