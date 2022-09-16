Putin says no hurry to finish Ukraine military campaign

Putin says 'no hurry' to finish Ukraine military campaign

The plan is not subject to adjustment, Putin told reporters during a regional summit in Uzbekistan

AFP
AFP, Samarkand, Uzbekistan,
  • Sep 16 2022, 22:29 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2022, 22:29 ist
Vladimir Putin. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday there were no plans to adjust Russia's military operations in Ukraine despite a counter-offensive, saying Moscow was in no rush to finish the campaign.

"The plan is not subject to adjustment," Putin told reporters during a regional summit in Uzbekistan.

"Our offensive operations in Donbas itself do not stop. They are going at a slow pace... the Russian army is occupying newer and newer territories," Putin said, adding: "We are not in a hurry... there are no changes."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Vladimir Putin
Ukraine
Russia
World news
SCO Summit

What's Brewing

Father preserves 'raped' daughter's body for 44 days

Father preserves 'raped' daughter's body for 44 days

Sanitation workers get electric two-wheelers in K'taka

Sanitation workers get electric two-wheelers in K'taka

Armed man protects kids from stray dogs in Kerala

Armed man protects kids from stray dogs in Kerala

'DDLJ' is remade for the stage, raising eyebrows

'DDLJ' is remade for the stage, raising eyebrows

In Pics | Greatest achievements of Roger Federer

In Pics | Greatest achievements of Roger Federer

 