Putin says 'no hurry' to finish Ukraine military campaign

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday there were no plans to adjust Russia's military operations in Ukraine despite a counter-offensive, saying Moscow was in no rush to finish the campaign.

"The plan is not subject to adjustment," Putin told reporters during a regional summit in Uzbekistan.

"Our offensive operations in Donbas itself do not stop. They are going at a slow pace... the Russian army is occupying newer and newer territories," Putin said, adding: "We are not in a hurry... there are no changes."