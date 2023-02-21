Putin says paedophilia now 'the norm' in the West

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who frequently decries Western gender and sexual freedoms as an existential danger, said Tuesday paedophilia had become the norm in the West.
Also Read | 'West has let genie out of bottle': Putin after Biden visit
"Look at what they do to their own people: the destruction of families, of cultural and national identities and the perversion that is child abuse all the way up to paedophilia are advertised as the norm... and priests are forced to bless same-sex marriages," Putin said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Javed Akhtar slams Pak in Pak over 26/11 Mumbai attacks
In Pics | 2023 Nat Geo 'Pictures of the Year'
'Pathaan' becomes first Hindi film to cross Rs 1K cr
In Pics | See who won what at the DPIFF Awards 2023
Tears, photos as Japan sends giant panda to China
Why Ladakh has entered the Guinness world record