Putin says paedophilia now 'the norm' in the West

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who frequently decries Western gender and sexual freedoms as an existential danger, said Tuesday paedophilia had become the norm in the West.

"Look at what they do to their own people: the destruction of families, of cultural and national identities and the perversion that is child abuse all the way up to paedophilia are advertised as the norm... and priests are forced to bless same-sex marriages," Putin said.