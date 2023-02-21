Putin says paedophilia now 'the norm' in the West

Russian President Putin's address came after US President Biden visited Ukraine amid war

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Feb 21 2023, 16:51 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2023, 16:54 ist
A family watches a TV broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual state of the nation address in Moscow. Credit: AFP Photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who frequently decries Western gender and sexual freedoms as an existential danger, said Tuesday paedophilia had become the norm in the West.

Also Read | 'West has let genie out of bottle': Putin after Biden visit

"Look at what they do to their own people: the destruction of families, of cultural and national identities and the perversion that is child abuse all the way up to paedophilia are advertised as the norm... and priests are forced to bless same-sex marriages," Putin said.

